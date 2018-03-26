Let's Talk About The Nutty, Devastating Ending Of Netflix's Tabula Rasa

Before you can say, welp, the evil mistress trope still sort of works, the show pivots to Thomas de Geest. Did you forget? How could you? He's hapless, semi-cute, and he breathes very heavily. We were all rooting for you, Tom. And we were right! Thomas de Geest is not a villain, although he did accept a leather hand job from Veronqiue. Veronique pushed his car (using her own car) into the street just in time to collide with Mie's. Too drunk to recall the events of the night, Tom assumed he was indeed the person who killed Romy. This led to a brief relationship with an amnesiac Mie, who then decided to run away with Tom. But, you know, Mie learns that Tom allegedly killed Romy, and she drugs him with sleeping pills and Red Bull. (I agree, it was a weird moment for product placement.) Mie — who still forgets everything — ties Tom up in their cabin in the woods, hollers at him a bit, and proceeds to forget all about him.