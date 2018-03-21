I'm A Black Woman, & I Want Roseanne To Stay So White

When a preview commercial for the upcoming season of Roseanne aired during the Oscars,when it included a tagline that said “A family that looks like us. And lives like us.” Many people found it to be tone deaf that any show would tout itself as looking like most of its viewers without offering a single person of colour in the promotion. I wasn’t offended. I knew exactly who ABC was “calling in” with that marketing, and no, it is not me. But I’m okay with that. In 2018, I, a Black woman, am tired of talking to white people about the issues that matter to me. I am tired of looking to them for support, inclusion, representation, and even empathy. It’s emotional and mental labor that I am getting tired of having to do. It’s time for white people to start talking to each other about their own privilege and racism. In that spirit I say we let Roseanne go forth and be great.