Meghan Markle Is Making Her First Appearance With The Queen

Madison Medeiros
With just months to go before the royal wedding, Meghan Markle is finally going to step out into the public eye with Queen Elizabeth.
According to People, the actress-turned-royal and husband-to-be Prince Harry will join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for a special church service honouring Commonwealth Day on Monday, 12th March.
The event is a pretty big deal and, typically, only the highest-ranking members of the royal family accompany the queen, who serves as Head of the Commonwealth. But, they won't be the only famous faces in attendance. The Royal Family confirmed last month that former One Direction crooner Liam Payne is slated to share a special performance during the ceremony. Let's just hope it's not as racy as his duet with Rita Ora, "For You," which appeared in Fifty Shades Freed.
Commonwealth Day is a celebration of all 53 member nations, hailing from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. In April, representatives from each country will join the queen in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where they'll discuss ways to implement this year's theme, "towards a common future," both at home and abroad.
Markle's upcoming appearance with the queen comes on the heels of her first public presentation with soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum where she talked about the importance of empowering women and girls to use their voices to create lasting change.
The former Suits actress isn't wasting any time finding her own voice and shaking things up in the royal family. Though unconfirmed, Markle is rumoured to break tradition and give a speech at her wedding. Additionally, she may have her mother, Doria Ragland, walk her down the aisle before she says her "I do's"; and, if we're lucky, she might even have the Spice Girls sing "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life" to get the reception party started.
Big things are on Markle's horizon, and we couldn't be more excited for her!
