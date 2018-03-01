Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Has The Official Word On Cheryl's Stalker Tendencies & Sexuality

The teens of Riverdale have certainly gotten into some dark shenanigans as of late. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is spending her nights covering up murder. Archie (K.J. Apa) is going full-on Godfather in order to win his girlfriend's dad's approval. Even supposedly-moral Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is cutting tattoos out of Serpent's arms. However, you can't talk about the darkness of Riverdale without discussing Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl who, only mere episodes ago, was straight-up stalking her friend and crush Josie (Ashleigh Murray).
With an ensemble cast as large as Riverdale's, it can be hard for the series to catch fans up with every single character in each episode. In fact, we never truly got an explanation for Cheryl's bizarre behaviour. Fortunately, Riverdale star Petsch is here to shed some light on what was going through the redheaded River Vixen's head.
In a new Q&A video posted to her popular YouTube channel, Petsch answered a question on what the deal was with that Cheryl storyline from the episode "Tales From the Darkside." Here's what she said:
"Cheryl just wants to have friends, and wants to be loved and wants to be surrounded by people. Josie is the only person who has shown interest in her, as a friend even. She doesn't understand feelings very well, and I think she's mucking up a friendship with romantic feelings, because she's never really felt love before... Josie has extended a hand in friendship, and Cheryl is either misreading it, or... has become obsessed with having somebody in her life because she's been alone her entire life."
For those wondering if that means Cheryl is not actually interested romantically in women, Petsch was also quick to clear that up following a fan's question about the cheerleader's sexuality:
"[Cheryl] is still figuring out what her sexuality is. She is definitely interested in both women and men, so I would say she is bisexual. I think you're going to see a lot more of her figuring out who she is."
While Josie seems more interested in Reggie (Charles Melton) than in pursuing a romantic relationship with Cheryl, there is an openly bisexual character on Riverdale already — Toni Topaz. (Pretty awesome on Riverdale's part, considering bisexuality is often erased on television.) Fans are already eyeing the Southside Serpent played by Vanessa Morgan as a potential love interest for Cheryl.
Of course, before Cheryl pursues any romantic endeavours, she may want to do some work on herself — if only so she doesn't end up their own personal stalker instead of girlfriend.
