A New Series About The Chilling Making A Murderer Case Is In Production

Netflix's true crime sensation Making a Murderer hit the streaming service in 2015, but over two years later, the series which claimed convicted murderer Steven Avery was possibly framed in the killing of photographer Teresa Halbach has yet to drop a second season. While Netflix promised new episodes would drop in 2017, fans have yet to hear word of a sequel to the documentary series. Now, a brand-new series about the case against Avery is currently in the works.
According to a press release sent to Refinery29, Shawn Rech, the man behind the documentary Murder in the Park, is currently working on a new series titled Convicting A Murderer. Per the press release, the new series will focus on the case built by the State of Wisconsin against Steven Avery for Halbach's 2005 murder.
While some viewers felt that Making A Murderer was biased in favour of Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who was also convicted of the crime following a controversial court case, Convicting A Murderer promises to level the playing field and show the story from multiple angles.
"When Making a Murderer was produced, many on the law enforcement side of the story could not, or would not, participate in the series, which resulted in a one-sided analysis of the case," Rech explained in the press release. "This docu-series will examine the case and the allegations of police wrongdoing from a broader perspective. It will also share with viewers the traumatic effects of being found guilty and vilified in the court of public opinion."
Convicting a Murderer has reportedly just started production. It will be produced by Rech and his partner, Chicago Attorney Andrew Hale, who are currently looking for a home for the series.
Making a Murderer has paved the way for plenty of other crime stories to receive attention. From Netflix series The Keepers to the chilling HBO documentary Mommy Dead & Dearest to creepy podcast Dirty John, true crime fans should be satiated until we can learn more about the case against Avery and Dassey in a new doc series.
