Rachel Weisz Knows Better Than Anyone Else That We Don't Need A Female James Bond

Weisz has a point! Women are so capable and worthy of roles written specifically for them. That's not to say that women can't rival male counterparts who have dominated the spy/action genres for the past century; they absolutely can. Perhaps no one has proved that better than Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde . But, what women don't deserve is for men to keep handing them half-hearted scripts reimagining beloved characters just to appease them. One of the main takeaways from the Time's Up movement is that women want fair representation on screen and behind the scenes, to tell their own stories and to create their own franchises.