Rachel Weisz Knows Better Than Anyone Else That We Don't Need A Female James Bond

Daniel Craig may be playing James Bond in the spy film's next instalment, but that hasn't stopped countless people from pondering over who should be the next person to fill 007's polished shoes. Though many, like us, have tossed around the idea of a woman playing the iconic character, not everyone sees it this way, including Bond's IRL wife, Rachel Weisz.
According to Indie Wire, Weisz recently explained to The Telegraph why she doesn't want to see a woman succeed her husband; and it's actually quite a compelling argument.
"[Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women," Weisz told The Telegraph. "Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories."
Weisz has a point! Women are so capable and worthy of roles written specifically for them. That's not to say that women can't rival male counterparts who have dominated the spy/action genres for the past century; they absolutely can. Perhaps no one has proved that better than Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde. But, what women don't deserve is for men to keep handing them half-hearted scripts reimagining beloved characters just to appease them. One of the main takeaways from the Time's Up movement is that women want fair representation on screen and behind the scenes, to tell their own stories and to create their own franchises.
Of course, that's not to say that women stepping into roles written for men is never worthwhile. The Ghostbusters reboot was a lot of fun and introduced a younger generation to the wild world of comedic paranormal activity. Heck, even the all-women Ocean's 8 film looks spectacular!
Would we be happy with a woman Bond? You know it. But, we're also looking forward to a day when women's lead roles are so great, men in the industry are desperate for similar parts.
