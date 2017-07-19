After the success of Wonder Woman, moviegoers are itching for another female action hero to obsess over. And luckily, we're getting one sooner than later. On July 28, Charlize Theron's 80s shoot 'em up Atomic Blonde will hit theaters, ensuring that ass-kicking females will continue to reign the screen. But why stop there? Let's keep this trend going and make it the new norm — let's make Theron the next James Bond. Or at least, that's what her Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Chris Hemsworth is pitching.
While talking to W magazine about the Atomic Blonde star, Hemsworth said that he would love to see the Oscar-winning actress tackle the iconic 007 agent. "She embodies every ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have,” Hemsworth said. “She’s smart as hell. She’s physically able. Ya know watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels by the way and 8-foot long gown, was even more impressive. And I just think why not? It’s time.”
Upon hearing Hemsworth's praise, Theron told ET that while his words are sweet, she isn't really vying for that role and called the idea of it "cray cray." "Wow, that’s just so insanely generous and nice. I don’t even know what to do with that," she said. "That’s really sweet." She also promised Daniel Craig, who is set to play the British Secret Service agent for the fifth time in the franchise's 25th film, that she won't steal the title from him."“Daniel, you got the job. I am not going to take that job away from you," she joked. Although last we heard, he wasn't too keen on the role himself.
Besides, who says we need a female replacement for the (misogynistic and dated) Bond? We just need our own damn franchise.
