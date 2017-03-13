Charlize Theron Looks Badass In The Atomic Blonde Trailer

In Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron plays an M16 spy during the Cold War, according to E! News, and she is a force to be reckoned with. The trailer shows her beating up multiple men, having an affair with a colleague, and being generally badass.
Theron's character Lorraine Broughton shows up in Berlin, where she and her team are taking down an espionage ring that's been going after British agents. The story takes place right before the collapse of the Berlin Wall. The movie's directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch and based on the graphic novel The Coldest City, NME reports.
In the trailer's opening scene, Broughton holds her own in a fight against two men. At the end, she drags a guy around via a rope by hooking it around his neck and hanging on it while jumping off a building. In another scene, a station chief played by James McAvoy confesses that he loves her as they walk along the Berlin wall. She responds, "that's too bad." This woman does not take shit from anyone.
She does have a love interest, though: an operative played by Star Trek Beyond and The Mummy’s Sofia Boutella. The trailer features two sex scenes between them.
Boutella talked about working with Theron at the Oscars. "It's pretty '80s hot," the Algerian actress told E! News. "I loved working with her. She is a phenomenal actress, she's gorgeous, but she is such a good actress. It was an honor for me to work with her." John Goodman, Toby Jones, and Eddie Marsan also appear in the film.
Atomic Blonde will premiere at SXSW and hit theaters on July 28. Based on this video, Theron's continuing the mission she pursued with Mad Max: Fury Road to highlight "the power of women and the power to create our own destinies."
