Charlize Theron just nabbed this year's MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance for her role as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. Her speech started out with the usual pleasantries. Theron thanked director George Miller, as well as Warner Bros., Village Roadshow, and the film's cast and crew. The actress gave a special shoutout to "the South Africans" and she also offered gratitude to her son Jackson, "for putting a smile on my face every day." Theron shared that Jackson was with her every day while she made the movie.
Then, the speech took a turn toward girl power. "I have my own War Boys! How cool is that?" Theron noted as the assembled characters from the film, who had heralded hosts The Rock and Kevin Hart's arrival earlier, beat their drums to celebrate Furiosa's win. The fans went nuts as Theron also thanked them for their support.
"The story of Fury Road is, in part, a story of the power of women and the power to create our own destinies. So, tonight I accept this award on behalf of my own little Furiosa — my daughter, August Simone — and on behalf of all the Furiosas out there. You are the true warriors. Thank you," Theron concluded.
Let's all beat our drums in girl-power solidarity and agreement.
