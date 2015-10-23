Once upon a time, James Bond movies didn't bother to hide blatantly sexist attitudes — in fact, they were a pretty integral part of the series. (Hi, Pussy Galore.) These days, the Bond sexism is a little tougher to pick out. But, don't let its subtlety fool you, Daniel Craig recently told The Red Bulletin.
When the outlet asked the 007 actor if there was anything that fans could learn from the secret agent man, Craig replied "nothing," after thinking about the question for a moment. Though he added that Bond is capable of being a gentleman from time to time, Craig also reminded anyone who holds the character in high esteem to keep something in mind: "Let’s not forget that [Bond is] actually a misogynist," the actor pointed out. "A lot of women are drawn to him chiefly because he embodies a certain kind of danger and never sticks around for too long."
He said that if the character seems more chivalrous than he used to, it's because he's been "surrounded...with very strong women who have no problem putting him in his place" — not because he's suddenly turned over a new leaf.
Craig also balked when the reporter said that Spectre's Bond succumbs to the charms of an "older" woman. "I think you mean the charms of a woman his own age," the actor pointed out. "We’re talking about Monica Bellucci, for heaven’s sake. When someone like that wants to be a Bond girl, you just count yourself lucky!"
We like where he's going with that line of thinking. Now, can't people start calling the characters "Bond women" instead of "Bond girls"?
