While James Bond might be willing to play a little while he works, actor Daniel Craig does not. During a recent Spectre press junket appearance, Craig was unwilling to entertain an inappropriately playful line of conversation from British reporter, Sarah Powell.
Powell, who covers show business for the U.K. network ITV, prodded the actor to pout his lips for her during their one-on-one interview.
"The Daniel Craig pout, are you familiar with it? You know what it looks like?" she asked Craig, who intimated that he didn't know what she was referring to.
It seemed like Powell was going to drop it after he declined to indulge her request. But then things got a little weird. In the middle of another question, Powell stopped asked him again to "do me a little pout."
"I think you need to move on," Craig said, clearly annoyed that she was bringing it up again.
This isn't the first instance of a reporter getting fresh with a Spectre star: Earlier this month, a Vogue writer made a sexist assertion about how he "sucked up" to actress Léa Seydoux in the hopes she "might shag" him.
The pout request wasn't the only bizarre interaction between Powell and Craig, either. Earlier on, during the group chat, she reportedly pushed him to estimate how many polo shirts he wore during the filming of Spectre. Yikes. Watch the cringe-worthy exchange for yourself in the video below.
