Hmm. Fair-ish point. And yet, some thoughts better kept to oneself — or, perhaps, just away from the internet.



But, here's the real problem. Clearly, Coren knows his witticism was more than a little uncouth; he deleted it, after all. But, after spending what we're certain was a substantial amount of time speaking to a talented professional about her life and career, the first piece of information he shared from their encounter — above anything else — was that the whole time, he was hoping that she might be considering him as a sex partner. How did he expect Seydoux might feel about that? From our perspective, it seems not only disrespectful but dismissive.



Since the backlash, Coren has issued a new summation of his feature on the cover girl. "Oh alright then," he tweeted. "In this month's Vogue I discuss the sexism of Bond with a Bond girl over herbal tea in a hotel bar." Boring, yes — but better.



