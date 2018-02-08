Jennifer Garner is coming back to television, and instead of a mysterious red bob, she'll be rocking Lululemons.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner is set to star in Camping, the newest HBO series written and executive produced by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. THR reports that the limited series will centre around Los Angeles-based control freak Kathryn Siddell-Bauers (Garner), who's tasked with planning her husband Walt's 45th birthday retreat in the California wild.
Unsurprisingly, things don't exactly go according to Kathryn's plan, and the weekend turns into a full-blown drama fest including some appalling (but likely hilarious) "woman-on-woman crime."
"We love Jennifer's restraint and comedic timing, and we can't wait for the warmth and intelligence she'll bring to our central character, Kathryn," Dunham and Konner said in a joint statement obtained by THR. "It's truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts."
Um, yes please! If there's anything this world needs more of, it's Garner roundhouse kicking people in the face.
The role will be a dramatic change from her last character, Sandy, in the drama The Tribes of Palos Verdes. Garner told Refinery29 that she had to explore emotional spaces inside of herself she'd never before experienced so that she could bring a realness and truth to Sandy's declining mental health.
"On this set, I spoke less to people than I think I ever have in my whole career," she said. "It was all, 'head down, I have to get through it.'"
We can only imagine that the experience will be quite different on the set of Camping, especially since Dunham has emphasised in the past the importance of collaborating with other women to her creative process.
At this point, no other casting details have been released, but knowing Dunham, the roster will be filled with notable comedians. The series, which is yet to receive a debut date, is set to start shooting this spring.
