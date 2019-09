If You Think Kylie Jenner Might Actually Not Be Pregnant, You're Not Alone

One of the above commenters raised a valid point. Perhaps Jenner simply "needs a break from fame" and is taking a bit of time to explore what life is like out from underneath the spotlight. After all, she was only 10-years-old when Keeping Up With The Kardashians launched her into the public eye, meaning all of her most formative teenage years played out in front of millions. Now that she's 20, she could simply want to "find herself" in peace.