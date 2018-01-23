Yes, You Really Can Turn Into A Diamond When You Die

Most people, when asked what should be done with their bodies when they leave this earth, consider two options: burial or cremation. Choose the former and your family may spring for a pricy coffin and gravestone; the latter will land you in a nice urn atop a mantel, or perhaps scattered among the ocean waves. But, you should know by now, the Kardashians are not most people — and a woman with a Birkin closet sure isn't gonna do death like one of us.
In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, matriarch Kris Jenner gave viewers a look at her plans for her after-death arrangements. While meeting a fan, she notices and compliments the woman's ring — which turns out to be her grandmother in gem form. Initially, Jenner admits she's "a little creeped out," but that feeling doesn't last long (one-of-a-kind jewels are the family's thing, after all...).
Advertisement
"It's my responsibility to make some plans for the future so that my kids don't have to worry about it," Jenner says in an interview, referring to her decision to look into the unusual practice by ordering a glass display case for a memorial diamond of her own and meeting with a representative for LifeGem, an ashes-to-diamonds company.
Not only does Jenner learn that, yes, she really can become a diamond when she passes away, but her ashes can actually be divided up into six diamonds, one for each of her children. Kim, ever the skeptic, expresses her doubts about the entire process: “I just don’t get how you can turn one body into diamonds,” she says.
According to a statement from diamond memorial company Eterneva, the process is as close to natural diamond formation as possible. Where normal diamonds are created when intense heat and pressure are applied to carbon, memorial diamonds are made with the carbon found in human remains, which is then put through a machine that replicates that amount of compression. From there, the stone will be cut, polished, and, if requested, engraved.
If, like Kim, you're wondering about the potential of getting the wrong person's ashes mixed into your ring, there's no need to worry. Eterneva's formation process guarantees that each stone is made in isolation — with no risk of cross-contamination. And because style is clearly important to those considering being turned into a statement piece, know that the only thing that separates memorial diamonds from regular diamonds is the fact that they come from "personal" carbon as opposed to "generic" carbon. Otherwise, they're anatomically identical to what you'd get from a jeweler.
Advertisement
In the end, Jenner decides against being laid to rest in a stunning set of rings, stating that she'd rather be buried alongside the rest of her family. But if you believe in the importance of leaving behind a memento for your relatives to cherish after you die (and you have at least a couple thousand dollars to spare), you might be a good fit for a memorial diamond yourself. Don't let the Kim in your life keep you from shining even after you're gone.
Related Video:
Advertisement