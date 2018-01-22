With the massive success of the HBO miniseries — or, er, television show? What are labels, anyway? — Big Little Lies, every star wants in on the fun. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Reese Witherspoon revealed that she's been getting an earful from a number of actors.
"I have been getting the most random calls from people, just like, 'I'll do anything, I'll just do one thing, I'll do anything!" Witherspoon said. By "random," I hope that means our girl Lindsay Lohan gave her a call. Lohan is up for anything, and you know what? I hope she ends up on that show. She has to do something beside work on that island of hers. Alternatively, perhaps bored government workers have reached out in the hopes of a career pivot.
Witherspoon is also a producer for the show, along with actress Nicole Kidman. (Kidman has thus far won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG award for her work in the show. Sorry, Reese!) So, if people give her a call, she can actually make their role in the show happen. Witherspoon added in the same interview that she plans on giving opportunities to women in the next season.
"It's important as we come to this place in our business where we're talking about unsafe work environments, it's important for women who have been in our business to be leaders. To step up, to create safe work environments, to have conversations with unions like SAG, like AFTRA, like the DGA, the PGA, the Academy," she said.
Thus far, we know a few things about this upcoming second season, which took a decent amount of lobbying to get. (Witherspoon and Kidman really pushed for it. Some critics pushed against it.) According to Jean-Marc Vallée, Perry's (Zoë Kravitz) mother will appear on the scene, wreaking havoc for the mothers of Monterey. Also, Witherspoon and Dern joked on Twitter that BB-8, the roly-poly robot from The Last Jedi, would appear in season 2. So, there's that.
But the best news of all is that the cast, a parade of impressive women, will get some major cash for their work in season 2. Honestly, who needs guest stars?
