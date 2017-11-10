HBO has not confirmed season 2 of Big Little Lies, but that isn't stopping one of its leads from clearing the path for a sophomore venture.
According to Variety, Reese Witherspoon has dropped out of Pale Blue Dot, a film she has been set to produce and star in since 2015. The new film, about an astronaut struggling to cope with life on Earth following a long mission, was set to film in early 2018. The timing is particularly interesting, considering TVLine reported Thursday that HBO is looking to film season 2 of Big Little Lies in spring of 2018.
Obviously, Witherspoon could have dropped out of Pale Blue Dot for a multitude of reasons, none of which could have anything to do with BLL. But it should absolutely give fans hope that we'll see more of the Emmy-sweeping drama, which centered on an entangled group of mothers in the wealthy community of Monterey, California and also starred Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern.
As for what season 2 could be about? During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Witherspoon stated she wants to see if the moms came out of that final act of violence unscathed.
"It would have to pick up on...did [the characters] get away with it," the HBO star teased to host Andy Cohen.
And in case we're not getting more Big Little Lies? It would truly be a bummer, but it isn't the only place on the small screen to see Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde actress will join her friend Jennifer Aniston in Top of the Morning, an upcoming series that was recently acquired by Apple.
