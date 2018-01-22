The Cutest Couples At The 2018 SAG Awards

Welcome to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the several annual celebrity parades! Tonight, actors will gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the acting performances of the year — they'll don their Sunday best (or, I suppose, their Hollywood best?) and some of them will bring a plus one. The plus ones of actors are always a spot of interest, but during awards season, there is a renewed interest in the dates of celebrities. Take: David Harbour, the star of Stranger Things, who has become a bit of a sweetheart ever since the second season of the show premiered in October. For months, we all assumed he was single because, erm, he didn't say he had a significant other. (Honestly, we should have asked!) But then came awards season. He appeared at the Golden Globes with the actress Alison Sudol on his arms in early January. So! Harbour was maybe not-single! Then, at the Critic's Choice Awards, Harbour kissed Sudol before accepting his award, which sealed the deal: Harbour has a girlfriend.