This Is Us Season 2, Episode 12 Recap: "Clooney"

This felt like one of the first This Is Us episodes in a while where the flashback portion really mattered. We meet Teen Kevin (Logan Shroyer) on the couch following his knee injury. He’s moping, and says he and Sophie aren’t going to the dance because he “can’t dance, can’t play football…” When the whole fam is taking a trip to the mall, though, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) forces him to come along and get a suit. While they’re there, they run into Miguel (Jon Huertas), who is also moping because his ex-wife got engaged to her new boyfriend last night. After Jack tries to give a pep talk and Kevin mocks him, the three of them head to the food court for some comfort food. It’s there where Kevin and Randall (Lonnie Chavis), who joins them later, learn about their dad’s dreams of owning his own company that he’d given up when the triplets were born. Later, Kevin tells his dad he should start the company now and thanks him (so cute, so unlike Kevin I feel) for doing that for them. Their talk actually makes a big difference, because in the final scene we see Jack tell Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that he’s going to go for it!