Pictures From The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Prove We're Still Far From A Happy Ending

While The Handmaid's Tale's first season ended on a cliffhanger, it wasn't out of the question to wonder if things were about to change for the better for Offred (Elisabeth Moss). Now that I see these first pictures from season 2, however, I'm not so sure. It looks like some truly dark stuff is about to go down in Gilead — and beyond, since one of these photos looks a whole lot like those rumoured colonies where misbehaving handmaids are sent to work until death.
Even though I'm scouring the photos for any clues for what happens next, I'm wary of drawing any kind of conclusions, since Moss already warned fans that season 2 would get off to a totally unexpected start.
"I have been saying, about the opening [scene] of season 2, that whatever you think it's going to be — just throw it out," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "It's gone in a completely different way that I never would have expected."
But here's what we do know: season 2 premieres in April, and will have thirteen episodes compared to the first season's ten. Plus, Alexis Bledel, who plays Ofglen, was promoted to series regular in the follow-up season, meaning her story isn't over yet. This is good news, especially since Bledel won the Emmy for best guest actress back in September. She even gave her own hints for what's to come this April.
"It only gets darker, if you can imagine that," Bledel told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so on board for anything that [creator] Bruce Miller imagines. I mean, he's just an incredible writer, and I'm, again, so fortunate to get to play this character who's just incredibly strong. And I love the way her mind works. To just get to delve into that again, I can't wait to see what we get to do."
Ahead, take your first look at The Handmaid's Tale season 2.