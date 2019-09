In an interview with Variety, David Harbour who plays Chief Jim Hopper, said that fans would likely have to wait until 2019 for the next instalment of the hit, Netflix series . "Like any good thing, they need time," Harbour said of the Duffer brothers' writing process. Neither Netflix nor the show's creators have confirmed publicly that they have begun filming the third season . The rest of the cast's Instagram accounts have not alluded to a return to set, but there is one major clue in Heaton's post: Piedmont Park. Stranger Things films at locations in and nearby Atlanta, GA . Piedmont Park is in, you guessed it, Atlanta, GA. Perhaps this is our first hint that filming has begun?