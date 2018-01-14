The on- and off-screen couple from Stranger Things has reached a new level of adorable. Charlie Heaton posted a sweet shout out on Instagram in honour of Natalia Dyer's birthday.
Heaton shared a photo of Dyer wrapped up in layers of winter clothing, smiling, and holding a piece of birthday cake in a trailer on set. "Happy 21st birthday! @nattyiceofficial I hope it’s a great one and I’m stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it’s gonna be great," the actor wrote. "P.S - Not feeling too well but I still wanna meet you at Piedmont Park tonight."
Even their dating rumors were adorable. Last fall, the internet was abuzz speculating their relationship status as the co-stars walked through Paris sharing a set of earbuds. Even though they are walking the streets of one of the world's most romantic cities hand-in-hand, neither Heaton or Dyer had officially confirmed that they are dating until they made their first red carpet appearance together in December of last year.
Unsurprisingly, the comment section of the photo exploded with reactions from fans of the couple and the show. "This is too cute alright I’m dead," exaggerated one commenter. Another wrote, "Why am I crying? This is so cute." Countless fans awarded them the title of being "relationship goals." A third commenter asked the question that we were also wondering. "Wait is this series 3 of Stranger Things that there working on?" Good question!
In an interview with Variety, David Harbour who plays Chief Jim Hopper, said that fans would likely have to wait until 2019 for the next instalment of the hit, Netflix series. "Like any good thing, they need time," Harbour said of the Duffer brothers' writing process. Neither Netflix nor the show's creators have confirmed publicly that they have begun filming the third season. The rest of the cast's Instagram accounts have not alluded to a return to set, but there is one major clue in Heaton's post: Piedmont Park. Stranger Things films at locations in and nearby Atlanta, GA. Piedmont Park is in, you guessed it, Atlanta, GA. Perhaps this is our first hint that filming has begun?
Among the thousands of comments was a response from Dyer herself. "See you there," the actress wrote.
