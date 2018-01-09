Sea creatures with a strange, but totally undeniable, sex appeal. Journalists who expose the U.S. government’s secrets through use of the first amendment. A powerful attraction that builds over the course of a lazy summer in Northern Italy. These are but a sampling of this year’s awards show contenders, movies that span continents, eras, and genres. One thing’s for sure: You won’t get bored watching them.
But where to begin? With a war saga, or with a drama about a tortured artist at work? If you're overwhelmed by all of this cinematic goodness, we've matched up each of the 12 sun signs with an Oscars contender. Instead of reading reviews, just let the stars chart your path to the Oscars.
The Academy Awards air on 4th March 2018, so you have just under two months to stream, or head to the cinemas, before the big day. Granted, we won’t know the official nominations until 23rd January. But based on the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award nominations, we can extrapolate some pretty solid predictions of what movies will be nominated for an Academy Award. So, without further ado, here's a zodiac-themed compatibility guide to help your navigate pre-Oscars film-watching regimen.