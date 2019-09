The Academy Awards air on 4th March 2018, so you have just under two months to stream, or head to the cinemas, before the big day. Granted, we won’t know the official nominations until 23rd January. But based on the Golden Globe BAFTA , and SAG Award nominations , we can extrapolate some pretty solid predictions of what movies will be nominated for an Academy Award. So, without further ado, here's a zodiac-themed compatibility guide to help your navigate pre-Oscars film-watching regimen.