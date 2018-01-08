Where Is Millie Bobbie Brown On The Golden Globes Red Carpet?

This time last year there was one awards show staple we could all count on brightening the red carpet with their undeniable chemistry: the Stranger Things kids. That group included the Netflix hit’s core youthful cast of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown. And, yet, when the group walked the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, Brown was nowhere to be seen. In her metaphorical place was newbie Stanger addition, Sadie Sink, who plays tough, lovable new kid Max Mayfield.
Brown’s glaring MIA status left viewers at home — and on Twitter — asking, “Where’s MBB?”
Advertisement
The easy answer to that question was, “Possibly still getting ready.” As celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan’s Instagram Story proves, Brown was still in her chair about 20 minutes before the Stranger stars appeared in front of the E! Red Carpet cameras. That means the 13-year-old, who is definitely attending the award show and has confirmed as much all over social media, wasn’t close to being ready to hop in the limo whenever her costars were. Brown would eventually walk the red carpet about an hour after her costars, wearing a peek-a-boo black mini dress and Repossi jewels, as her Instagram photo proves.
The fandom waiting for Millie#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/c1XVgjv9Mk— /Walter O'Brien/ (@TheGreenFlash01) January 8, 2018
MILLIE, WHERE ARE YOU?#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/B1vUu9QOBc— /Walter O'Brien/ (@TheGreenFlash01) January 8, 2018
While Brown’s glam squad schedule explains the logistical reason for her absence, it doesn’t exactly speak to the trend of the teen actress slowly breaking away from her costars. In the lead up to Stranger Things 2, “the boys” of Wolfhard, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, and Schnapp tended to promote the new season together with a sporadic assist from Sink, while Brown would appear solo. Take the young men’s November 2017 visit to the Tonight Show, which was days after Brown’s own show-stopping interview.
This new tendency echoes the actual plot of Stranger 2, where Brown was on her own for much of the nine episodes while Wolfhard & Co. (including Sink) were attached at the hip. That led many to wish Brown’s iconic Eleven and Sink’s Max could have had more time together, or show a hint of friendship as the only female tweens on the fantasy series. If we could get four young, complex boys as best friends, one friendship between young teen girls isn’t a huge demand of the writers. Instead, there was an undeniable tension.
Advertisement
Amid the Max and Eleven drama, it would be great to see Sink and Brown bond on the red carpet. With the 2018 Emmys months away, let’s hope we get that awards show gift.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement