Eleven may be able to move stuff with her mind, but even the Stranger Things heroine would be jealous of Millie Bobby Brown's skills. I'm talking, specifically, about Bobby Brown's rap skills, which the 13-year-old actress showed off on her appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.
The Netflix star, whose Stranger Things character's sophomore season involved a punk rock makeover and culminated in a kiss with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), took the stage on Fallon's talk show to rap a recap of season 1 of Stranger Things.
The rap was intended to catch viewers up so that they could enjoy the second season, but the actress should probably know that most of us have already been there, binged that. Either way, you have to love Brown's passionate rap, which sounds a lot like Cardi B's record-breaking hit "Bodak Yellow." (Don't worry, the verses are totally PG.)
"Let's go back to Indiana, circa 1983," raps Brown while donning tiny sunglasses and a sparkly pantsuit. "There's four boys in the basement, chilling, playing D&D."
This isn't the star's first rap rodeo. She also appeared on The Tonight Show to rap a verse of Nicki Minaj's "Monster" last September.
Brown's rapping is definitely applause-worthy, and so is the actress' confidence. Brown recently revealed that she was born with partial hearing loss and that, today, she cannot hear out of one ear. That doesn't stop her from performing, however: She told Variety that she would never dream of using her hearing loss as an excuse to stop her from doing what she loves.
"I just started to sing, and if I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love," Brown told Variety. "You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you."
