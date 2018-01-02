Paris Hilton's New Year certainly got off to the perfect start. The 36-year-old just confirmed to People that she and boyfriend Chris Zylka got engaged over the weekend during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.
"I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend," she told the outlet in a statement. "I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"
Those who have followed their relationship since it was confirmed back in February know that the two are head over heels for each other. In fact, the Leftovers actor already made things a different kind of permanent back in July when he got her name tattooed on his arm.
Advertisement
And although the couple has only been official for less than a year, Hilton has been pretty confident about their future since things first kicked off.
"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she told E! News back in March. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."
Zylka has done some gushing of his own, telling ETOnline in April that Hilton is "perfect, wonderful, every single day."
"It's nice when you wake up in the morning and every single day gets better with an individual," he continued. "Finding your actual other half. There's not anything that we don’t have in common."
Refinery29 has reached out to the happy couple for comment on the news.
Advertisement