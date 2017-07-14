Story from Beauty

Paris Hilton's Boyfriend Just Declared His Love In The Most Permanent Way

Samantha Sasso
ICYMI, it is Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka’s anniversary. While the pair has only been dating for a few months (the socialite confirmed the relationship back in February), it seems as though they are totally smitten. Besides the flood of Instagram posts from the couple gushing about one another, Zylka has officially announced his love in a BIG — not to mention permanent — way. That's right: The actor just got a massive tattoo of Hilton's first name on his arm.
Earlier this week, The Leftovers actor got ink large enough to cover almost the entirety of his forearm. And the font choice doesn't come as too much of a surprise, either: 'Paris' is written in the classic Disney font. Why? Well, if Hilton’s anniversary Instagram post is any indication, we can only assume it is because Zylka treats her like a true princess. Oh, and she's also gone on the record to say he makes her happier than a trip to Disneyland ever could. Are you swooning yet?
Advertisement
“Such a lucky girl! ? My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. ��??? #BoyfriendGoals ?? #ParisForever ❤,” Hilton posted to her social account with a photo of the fresh ink.
Even though personally, I never thought I’d ever say this in my entire life, it must be noted — Paris Hilton is giving off some major #relationshipgoals. And I am kind of jealous about it.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Why I Tattooed My Eyebrows & What It Was Really Like
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
I Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series