Paris Hilton's Boyfriend Just Declared His Love In The Most Permanent Way

ICYMI, it is Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka’s anniversary. While the pair has only been dating for a few months (the socialite confirmed the relationship back in February), it seems as though they are totally smitten. Besides the flood of Instagram posts from the couple gushing about one another, Zylka has officially announced his love in a BIG — not to mention permanent — way. That's right: The actor just got a massive tattoo of Hilton's first name on his arm.
Earlier this week, The Leftovers actor got ink large enough to cover almost the entirety of his forearm. And the font choice doesn't come as too much of a surprise, either: 'Paris' is written in the classic Disney font. Why? Well, if Hilton’s anniversary Instagram post is any indication, we can only assume it is because Zylka treats her like a true princess. Oh, and she's also gone on the record to say he makes her happier than a trip to Disneyland ever could. Are you swooning yet?
Advertisement
Even though personally, I never thought I’d ever say this in my entire life, it must be noted — Paris Hilton is giving off some major #relationshipgoals. And I am kind of jealous about it.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement