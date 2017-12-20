Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Photo Has Everyone Refreshing Kylie Jenner's Feed

Yes, the rumours are true. In a sweet Instagram she posted on Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian officially confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The news came after weeks of rumours that the youngest Kardashian daughter was expecting her first baby, which included plenty of fans finding evidence on social media that a new Kardashian kid was on its way.
However, it's not just Koko who was rumoured to be expecting: Kylie Jenner may also be pregnant, and now that Khloé has made the big reveal, fans are just waiting for Jenner's own announcement to drop.
If you keep up with the Kardashians (and the Jenners), you know that Khloé and Kylie first sparked pregnancy rumours within days of one another. It's not completely ridiculous to assume that the two might announce their pregnancies officially within a similar span of time — nor can anyone blame fans for obsessively refreshing Jenner's Instagram account juuuuust in case she's ready to spill some tea as well.
Advertisement
"All I want for Christmas is peace of mind @KylieJenner @KrisJenner," wrote The Cut's Keeping Up With The Kardashian recapper Mariah Smith, who just so happened to come up with an amazing Kylie Jenner pregnancy theory involving a shaman.
All I want for Christmas is peace of mind @KylieJenner @KrisJenner— mariah mariah mariah (@mRiah) December 20, 2017
Ok @KylieJenner so are you pregnant or nah?," added another fan, echoing all of our thoughts.
"Damn Ky, all eyes on you @KylieJenner," reminded another.
"Kardashian’s are really trying to break the internet. Congrats to @khloekardashian!," tweeted someone who keeps up. "Just waiting on you @KylieJenner."
Kardashian’s are really trying to break the internet. Congrats to @khloekardashian! Just waiting on you @KylieJenner— mackenzie (@knzmrcdsbnz) December 20, 2017
Of course, sometimes it's GIFs that say it all:
"Me on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat now that Khloé confirmed she’s pregnant," revealed one fan with a GIF of Darla from Finding Nemo tap, tap, tapping.
Me on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat now that Khloé confirmed she’s pregnant pic.twitter.com/UrJY11tj6g— Maloree✨ (@maloree_kriewal) December 20, 2017
Whenever Kylie is ready to announce her pregnancy (assuming she truly is pregnant, of course), the world will be watching.
Advertisement