Brit Marling Has Some Exciting News For Fans Of The OA

Brit Marling shared some exciting news to all the fans of The OA on Twitter yesterday. With eight scripts laid out in front of her, she confirmed that the road map for season 2 has been completed after months of writing.
The OA tells the story of a blind young woman, played by Marling, whose sight is mysteriously restored after returning to the small town from which she disappeared seven years earlier. No longer referring to herself by her given name, Prairie Johnson, and instead introducing herself as "The OA," she chooses to only speak about her strange disappearance with four teenage boys and their high school teacher.
The first season aired on 16th December 2016 and fans have been clamouring for more episodes ever since. Netflix renewed the show just six weeks after season one was released, and the science-fiction series has developed a loyal cult following.
In her tweet, Marling, the series co-creator and star, confirmed that production of the next eight episodes will begin in January 2018. "Excited and terrified by the road map of these 8 scripts, which took us all summer and fall to write," she tweeted.
Excited and terrified by the road map of these 8 scripts, which took us all summer and fall to write. Shooting Part II of @The_OA starts Jan 2018. Here goes something... @z_al @BARFH pic.twitter.com/1xWKdrtXjQ— brit marling (@britmarling) December 16, 2017
So what do we know about the second season? Currently, very little. From the photo, we can see that the first episode will be called "Angel of Death" and appears to be set in San Francisco. The fourth episode looks to be titled "SYZYGY." Anyone care to break out a magnifying glass and decode the rest?
Alas, Netflix has not officially announced when the second season will air. For the sake of all The OA fans, we hope it is soon.
