On Tuesday, Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted that Girls Trip was purposefully neglected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Golden Globes. Both the movie and the actresses are absent from the list of nominees , and the snub shocked the many people who flocked to see the blockbuster over the summer. Earlier this week, Pinkett Smith said its omission was because they "couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference," and on Thursday she elaborated on their struggle in an interview with Vanity Fair