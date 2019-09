This is the same long future DiCaprio loves to mention whenever interviewers ask him if he’s going to settle on one of his many model girlfriends and get married. When asked that question on Oprah in 2004, he answered: “Right now I’m just too happy doing what I’m doing. That’s all in the future.” On Extra in 2013, at the age of 39, he deflected admitting reform to his personal life much in the same way: “I take it as it comes. We’ll see what happens in the future.” As he explained in a 2013 Esquire interview , his main concerns have remained consistent throughout his career: which movie to make, and which model to date . Clearly, unlike women actresses in his peer group , age has been no obstacle to DiCaprio's career or his sex appeal. DiCaprio seemingly has no expiration date. At 43, he's still getting away with being a member of the raucous, womanizing " Pussy Posse" he'd been a part of during his Titanic days.