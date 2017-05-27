Everyone Has Feelings About The Rumors That Bella Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Are A Thing

Where Bella Hadid goes, rumors follow. Her latest whirlwind European trip included the Cannes Film Festival, with its red carpets and various after-parties; a Bvlgari event in Rome where she had a solo runway show on the Spanish Steps; and then a trip back to Cannes for a run-in with Joe Jonas at the amFAR Gala. During all that, the supermodel managed to fit a brand-new rumor into her busy schedule. The latest? E! News reports that serial model-dater Leonardo DiCaprio and Hadid are the hot new thing — but let's not get ahead of ourselves.
The thought of DiHadid (BelLeo? BellaNardo?) isn't too far-fetched. After all, DiCaprio's exes are basically a roll call of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with a few Milan Fashion Week regulars tossed in the mix. Plus, internet sleuths point out that he arrived at Cannes just after news broke that he and model Nina Agdal split.
The only evidence that points to a possible DiCaprio and Hadid rendezvous is the fact that they were both at Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief runway show. Hadid walked, and DiCaprio was in attendance because where models do their thing, Leo does his thing.
The internet is understandably split on the possibility of the new relationship. DiCaprio having a new model on his arm is nothing new, but many fans just can't take it. After all, the model did say that she's focusing on work after her breakup with the Weeknd.
Some folks are already shipping this new couple.
WOW SIS IF YOU SNATCH LEO I WILL FULLY STAN LIKE THAT'S ADMIRING @bellahadid— G*** (@bieberrvelli) May 27, 2017
Others are just not having it. Because for some people, the only person that DiCaprio belongs with is Kate Winslet. While that coupling probably won't happen, it seems that DiCaprio's personal life can't make everyone happy.
@sarahcasselman Ughhhhh I saw these pics and just thought "Bella, NOOOOO!" https://t.co/CPSquFclz8— Lesa Hannah (@LesaHannah) May 27, 2017
Ok, Leo DiCaprio....if you date Bella Hadid you have reached a new low. Oh, sure, I love her, she's a 10 like Gigi, but she's 20 yr younger!— Dwyer Tarantino (@DwyerTarantino) May 27, 2017
Leonardo DiCaprio and Bella Hadid????!!!! ??????? Leo, you're meant to be with Kate! I will never let go.. I promise.. Hehehehe— Ederlyn Levine ? (@ederlynlevine) May 27, 2017
Ewww https://t.co/ZJ8JgWlTXx @LeoDiCaprio you seem classier and above this. IDK, maybe I have you all wrong Leo. Or not.— Michelrá (@michelralyrics) May 27, 2017
Until the two step out together (or in true 2017 style, make it Instagram-official), all fans can do is speculate. If anyone's looking for more fanfic ideas or wondering just who else caught Leo's eye at the event, the Daily Mail reports that he was also chatting up Rita Ora and a "gaggle of models." We're dubious that any couplings will come from these innocuous run-ins, but why not get your feelings out on Twitter in case they do.
