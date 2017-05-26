Bella Hadid & Joe Jonas Bumped Into Each Other At Cannes & There Was No Bad Blood

It's bad enough to run into your ex's squad when you're hitting the town, but for celebs, this predicament is probably more rife with awkward vibes than for normals. Plus, there are those pesky flashbulbs going off to capture every single moment of it. Is the meeting cordial? Is it cold? Is it a game of hide-and-seek? Well, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid (you know, the supermodel sister of his ex, Gigi Hadid) bumped into each other at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and...everything was fine.
Teen Vogue reports that the two stars were totally cool, proving that it's possible to stay friendly with friends and family after a breakup. The two inadvertently met at the amFAR Gala, one of the glitziest and most star-studded events of the entire Cannes fest.
Jonas was there to perform with his band, DNCE. Hadid, fresh from her solo runway show at the Spanish Steps in Rome — arrived in a very revealing gown by Ralph & Russo that basically stole the show. It was a tough feat, considering that there were A-list celebs in attendance, like Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, and Diana Ross (not to mention Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Meeks aka the hot felon, and more. There's no doubt that all eyes were on Hadid's and her sheer (custom-made) gown.
During the encounter, the two were completely at ease, exchanging air kisses (when in France) and brandishing huge ear-to-ear smiles. There's no word on what the two talked about during the short run-in, but their casual encounter does support the idea that it's possible to keep cool during the awkward friend-of-an-ex situation.
