All good things must come to an end, so Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have split. The 41-year-old actor and 24-year-old model had been dating for just a year before deciding to part ways, People reports. Rumors of their relationship first surfaced in July when they were spotted kissing on the beach. Between then and now, the couple was seen all over the place, including the scene of a minor car accident. (Don't worry, everyone was fine). While the reason for the split is unclear, it doesn't seem like there was any drama.
"Nina and Leo have parted ways," a source told People. "It is amicable. They remain friends."
A source close to the couple told Refinery29 that "they broke up a couple of days ago."
However, this news is somewhat surprising, since People reports that the couple was spotted together in New York City just last month.
"It was a really sweet moment," a passerby told the magazine. "Nina put her arms around his neck and kissed him."
For most celebrity relationships, the reason behind the breakup has a lot to do with their schedules. Both DiCaprio and Agdal have their own time-consuming jobs, and if gigs and locations don't match up, it can be hard to spend any time together. The split could have something to do with the fact that DiCaprio has a new movie coming up. According to IMDB, he's slated to star in The Black Hand as Joe Petrosino. Based on the book by writer Stephan Talty, The Black Hand is coming out in 2018, so right around now would be when DiCaprio has to get down to business.
Of course, this is all just speculation. We may never know what caused the two icons break it off. While we're sad to see them go, we're excited to see the individual paths they take from here on out.
