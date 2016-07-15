Photos Show Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina Agdal Kissing On The Beach

Today, we're all reminded that time is cyclical, everything repeats itself, and Leonardo DiCaprio continues to enjoy kissing models. Exactly one month ago, two celebrities were spotted kissing on the beach, leading fans and the media at large to speculate on their budding relationship. Today, on the one-month anniversary of HiddleSwift, photographs of Leonardo DiCaprio making out with model Nina Agdal have emerged. Agdal is best known as a Sports Illustrated cover model, though she also appeared in Don Jon and Entourage.
The Daily Mail reports the couple chose a beach in Malibu, CA, for their Thursday make-out session. In addition to kissing in the sand, the pair also seemed to have enjoyed swimming and lounging. They were photographed near a volleyball net, but it's unclear if volleyball was actually played.
Now's the time to guess which two famous individuals will be caught getting to first base in the sand on August 15. Put your guess in your group text now, so there's evidence when the vindicating tweets come rolling in.
