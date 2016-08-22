Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina Agdal Involved In Minor Car Crash

Leonardo DiCaprio and rumored new girlfriend Nina Agdal were involved in a minor car crash over the weekend.
Page Six reports that the Oscar-winning actor was driving a Range Rover with the model as his passenger Sunday afternoon when the car was struck by a Mini Cooper. The accident occurred on Montauk Highway in the Hamptons.
A witness told the gossip column that DiCaprio handled the fender-bender in stride. He reportedly comforted Agdal and then helped the female driver of the smashed-up Mini Cooper get out of her vehicle. He is also said to have called local police to report the incident.
“She [the other driver] was shaken up," the witness told Page Six. "Leo was nice about it. He motioned for her to come with him, and he helped her over to the guardrail so she could rest."
People confirms that DiCaprio and Agdal are recovering from the crash. A source told the magazine that they "are all doing great."
