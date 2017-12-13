The Pop Culture Moments You Forgot Happened This Year

Is it December already? It seems like only yesterday we were watching Melania Trump hand Michelle Obama a Tiffany’s box on the morning of the inauguration in January. These year-in-review roundups have a way of making the passage of time seem even more bewildering than it is on a day-to-day basis. Many mornings, evenings, and afternoons later, and we’ve arrived in December 2017 — hasn’t it been a wild ride?
If it weren’t for these pop culture distractions, I might have gotten sucked down into a news wormhole and not recovered. Thankfully, the pop culture sideshow didn’t let me down. It kept on entertaining us, and kept on provoking flurries of collective enthusiasm around shared moments.
2017 saw a lot of bad things, but it was also the year of Wonder Woman, Oscars flubs, and Kardashian triple pregnancies. With any luck, this roundup will make you smile wistfully, and remind you that next year, however tumultuous, will bring its own set of cultural moments — some of them pretty darn entertaining.