Is All That Stuff On The Crown About The Kennedys Taking Drugs Actually True?

"We know that it was uneasy to start with, and they came to respect each other," Robert Lacey, a historical consultant on the show and author of The Crown: The Official Companion, told Refinery29. "Our research indicated the queen felt quite intimidated because [Jackie] was the byword for elegance, and the queen, with her love of country tweeds, was the opposite. But with Jackie Kennedy, the queen came to realise that she shouldn't be intimidated, that she could match her in her own way. I think it's one of her greatest achievements — this is a woman who always said that she wanted to live in the country with horses and dogs. Whenever you see her off-duty, you can see what her natural taste is."