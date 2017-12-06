This Theory About The Kardashian Pregnancy Announcement Is Spot-On

We didn't get a season of Westworld this year, but the upcoming Kardashian Christmas card is almost as interesting to dissect. A new theory by way of Bustle suggests that the upcoming card, which Kim Kardashian West has been teasing on social media, will finally confirm Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's respective pregnancies.
This is a big year for this Christmas card. It will be the first time since 2013 that the family gathered for a group photo. The family has been hyping it as if it were an upcoming film. Kardashian even discussed the card on The Late Late Show with James Corden in mid-November.
"This year's Christmas card is shot really casually — we're kind of in, like, jeans and tee-shirts vibes. Really cute! All the kids," Kardashian West revealed. She added that the card was just "women and children" and that her grandmother, who hadn't participated since 1989, would appear in the picture.
On Instagram, Kardashian West seemed to hint that the calendar would focus on the kids. She has been sharing a new photo clue each day of December — the 25 days of Kardashian Christmas card hints. All of five photos Kardashian West has shared contain the Kardashian kids. The first was of Saint West hiding among a pile of packages. Day 2 was North West, day 3 was Reign Disick, the youngest child of Kourtney Kardashian, day 4 was another North West shot, and day 5 was all about Saint West. Clearly, this photo shoot had a lot to do with kids.
It's been well over two months since reports surfaced that both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were pregnant. No one in the family has denied the rumours, per se — Kris Jenner told The Cut shortly after news of Jenner's alleged pregnancy emerged, "[Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening."
And the family has kept mum about it ever since. Kardashian West opted to drink a sardine smoothie instead of confirm the pregnancies during a bit on The Late Late Show, so, clearly, this family is willing to guard this secret. And it might just be because they want to reveal it in a big, grand way, like on a Kardashian Christmas card.
