Most of us have done it at some point. We've watched a movie, streamed a TV show, or read a book we weren't particularly excited about, just to be a part of the cultural conversation. Depending on your interests, that conversation might be happening on Twitter, on Tumblr, or even — gasp — in real life around your office water cooler. Twitter has revealed its list of the most-tweeted about TV shows of 2017 — and it just goes to show that critical reviews and online discussion don't always go hand-in-hand.
The top two choices aren't a surprise: HBO's Game of Thrones was the most-tweeted about show of 2017, followed by Netflix's Stranger Things. (Among streaming shows alone, Stranger Things topped the list.)
Among Twitter users in the United States, these were the most-tweeted about shows of the year, according to data from Twitter itself.
1. Game of Thrones
2. Stranger Things
3. Big Brother
4. 13 Reasons Why
5. Saturday Night Live
6. The Walking Dead
7. Grey's Anatomy
8. The Voice
9. Supernatural
10. Pretty Little Liars
And among streaming-only shows, these were the most-tweeted ones, based on data from U.S. Twitter users.
1. Stranger Things
2. 13 Reasons Why
3. Orange is the New Black
4. House of Cards
5. Sense8
6. Narcos
7. The Get Down
8. The Handmaid's Tale
9. Bojack Horseman
10. Daredevil
Unsurprisingly, Netflix took the cake on the second list. It's also a reminder that online communities can fill the need for discussions you might not have in real life. Shows like Sense8 and Bojack Horseman, for instance, don't have huge followings, but they have very devoted fans online. Plus, when you're really moved by a show, you want to see what other fans thought of those pivotal scenes.
And if you're wondering why Daredevil made the list, just try searching "Daredevil Elektra" on Twitter. Yes, some of that traffic is thanks to The Defenders, but is there anything fans love to talk about online more than 'ships?
