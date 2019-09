In a surprise turn of events the show, which is now untitled, has landed a 20-episode, two-season order at Netflix. Upon closer examination, it is not surprising that Netflix would want to carve out a part of the Archie universe for itself. Riverdale has been a huge success for the CW and secondarily Netflix. The streaming platform drew viewers in as they discovered and binge-watched the first season of the show over the summer which is partly responsible for the second season's strong ratings. Did Netflix make Warner Bros. an offer it couldn't refuse? By going with Netflix, the creators of the currently-untitled Sabrina project will retain full ownership of the series, an enticing offer for any show creator. It does make a crossover slightly less likely now that the two parts of the same graphic novel universe are separated on different platforms.