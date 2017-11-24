Cole Sprouse Served Up Some Truth About Why He Is Keeping His Dating Life Private

Rumors of romance are always floating around whenever two actors are spending a lot of time together, but could there be truth in the rumours themselves? This notion is being questioned directly, especially amongst celebrities today.
Take Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, for example. The two are co-stars on Riverdale and have been spending a lot of time together off-set. Between their outings together and social media presence on each other's feeds, their relationship has raised speculation about whether the two are romantic. Yet, despite this, neither actor has confirmed any rumors.
When asked directly about their relationship in a recent interview with People, Sprouse had this to say: "Whether you dismiss those rumours or whether you encourage those rumours, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry," he said.
In staying mum about sharing the details of his relationship, Sprouse is hoping to teach others that no one is owed information about your private life. He credits going to college for his sense of boundaries and expectations of privacy — and cites Ryan Gosling as an example. Gosling, despite his very active presence in the media through his work, keeps details and parts of his marriage very private. Seeing that by an actor of such fame means a lot to Sprouse and, as he said to People, "...the more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously."
In taking the privacy of his romantic relationships seriously, Sprouse has found that it's helped him to enjoy his relationship so much more than he would if every detail was publicly available.
The only thing that he would say about his relationship with Reinhart is that they are "doing good."
