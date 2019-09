Cole Sprouse Served Up Some Truth About Why He Is Keeping His Dating Life Private

In staying mum about sharing the details of his relationship, Sprouse is hoping to teach others that no one is owed information about your private life. He credits going to college for his sense of boundaries and expectations of privacy — and cites Ryan Gosling as an example. Gosling, despite his very active presence in the media through his work, keeps details and parts of his marriage very private . Seeing that by an actor of such fame means a lot to Sprouse and, as he said to People, "...the more you let people in on that, the more people feel entitled to it and the more it becomes problematic with whoever you end up being with in the future, so I take that very seriously."