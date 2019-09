This Is Why Eva Mendes Didn't Accompany Ryan Gosling To This Year's Red Carpets

"What people don’t know about me is that I love being home," Eva says. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls." It sounds like she has her hands full, as Gosling's movie roster is consistently filled up , and the couple is adverse to hiring a nanny . "In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter," she told the magazine. "Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids."