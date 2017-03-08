This Is Why Eva Mendes Didn't Accompany Ryan Gosling To This Year's Red Carpets

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have an extremely elusive relationship. The actors have two young daughters together and maintain a very private home life, which is great for them, but insufferable for us. We want to know more about the gorgeous and talented couple — and we finally do thanks to Mendes' cover story in the April issue of Shape.
While the mother of two mostly talked about her ideal work-out routine (which is a mix of light weights and cardio — you go girl) and typical diet ("I usually start my day with eggs. I think they’re like magic—you can do so much with them"), she did reveal why she doesn't escort her partner to his red carpet events and award shows.
"What people don’t know about me is that I love being home," Eva says. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls." It sounds like she has her hands full, as Gosling's movie roster is consistently filled up, and the couple is adverse to hiring a nanny. "In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter," she told the magazine. "Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids."
Because of our curiosity about what the pair do in their spare time, and why they rarely appear at events together, we have had to put pieces together on our own, so hearing her talk about her family candidly is a pretty big moment for her. For example, the two allude to each other constantly (Mendes on Instagram and Gosling in acceptance speeches) but rarely talk openly about their relationship, their kids, or if they plan to tie the knot.
Whenever they're ready to talk about all the good juicy bits of their life, we are all ears. Until then, I guess I'll go buy some eggs, and re-watch Place Beyond The Pines.
