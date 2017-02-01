Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Aren’t Into The Whole Nanny Thing

Thanks to La La Land's 14 Oscar nominations, Ryan Gosling is already having a stellar year. You'd think Gosling and his girlfriend Eva Mendes would be living it up Tinseltown-style in a 15-room estate accented with golden bidets and multiple nannies to help take care of their two daughters. Nope, not these two. According to People magazine, the couple still prefers low-key to lavish. "Their focus is on giving their girls a normal upbringing," an insider says. “Ryan and Eva are incredibly private, but at home, they’re just like any normal family. They don’t like the L.A. lifestyle and love to get out of town where they have more freedom to be out and about without all the attention.” The most surprising news is that the stars take care of their two kids themselves, with occasional help from Mendes' family. An A-list couple with two small children living in a nanny-less home is a rarity in Hollywood. They also still live in Gosling's bachelor pad, a "modest two-bedroom L.A. house," according to People. While the stars have kept details of their relationship private, Gosling gushed over the mother of his children during his Golden Globes speech. "You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain...While I was singing and dancing and playing piano, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer." He continued, “If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience [someone else would be up here]. Sweetheart, thank you." Oh, these two.
