Eva Mendes Gives Ryan Gosling Subtle Instagram Shoutout

Ryan Gosling delivered one of the sweeter moments of the Golden Globes during his acceptance speech for Best Actor. The Canadian-born Gosling shouted out his longtime partner Eva Mendes while receiving the plaudit for his turn as Sebastian in La La Land. "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer," Gosling said. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience [someone else would be up here]. Sweetheart, thank you." And Mendes continued her partner's generosity of spirit, shouting out her favorite fashion moment.
And, if you'll enhance, you'll notice that Mendes afforded Gosling a small shoutout. That's subtlety and grace. Which is more than can be said of La La Land. Good lord, that movie was a stink bomb from beginning to end. Seriously, if it wins anything of note at the Academy Awards we'll look at it with the same level of shame as we look at Crash or Forrest Gump.
