Every Riverdale fan has their own Black Hood theory, whether it's that the masked madman is secretly a Southside Serpent, a disgruntled Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins), or even Betty's own dad, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Monroe).
Fans will have to wait until the Black Hood finally reveals his face to see if their theory pans out, but for Riverdale star K.J. Apa, he can rest easy knowing that he has all the answers.
According to the real-life Archie's new interview with Glamour, Apa correctly guessed the identity of the Black Hood, which puts him way ahead of the Riverdale gang.
No one would accuse Apa's character Archie of brilliance, but the CW star might be Betty-level good at sleuthing. When Glamour asked Apa about his reaction to the Black Hood's identity, the actor revealed it was no big surprise.
"I already knew. I guessed it," Apa told the outlet, before adding: "But everything is very…it’s hard to say."
Clearly, there are some complications to the big Black Hood reveal, which means that even if some fans are correct, there will likely be plenty to unpack.
For the record, Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, who was in the Glamour interview alongside Apa, did not know who the killer was before reading the script — though she did tease that soon, we'll all know the masked moralist's identity.
"When I read [who the Black Hood was], it shocked me," the actress (who portrays Cheryl Blossom on the series) told Glamour. "[But] you won’t have to wait much longer. A couple more episodes and the mystery will be revealed."
That seemingly suggests that the Black Hood will be revealed before the end of season 2 — and possibly, during the midseason finale. According to The Futon Critic, Riverdale will take a hiatus after the holiday episode "Chapter Twenty-Two: Silent Night, Deadly Night," which airs on 13th December. The series will return on 17th January for "Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle."
This timeline, coupled with Petsch's words, could mean that the holiday-centric special will also act as the episode in which the Black Hood's identity is ultimately revealed — even if we don't get all of our answers about why he is targeting the town.
Fans may eventually be shook by the Black Hood reveal, but as Apa proves, it is possible to figure out who's behind the mask before it comes off. Start solidifying your theories now, fans.
