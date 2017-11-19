If you had told me during my binge watch of season 1 of Stranger Things that Joe Keery's Steve Harrington would one day be my ultimate favourite character, I would have shut you down faster than he could break Jonathan's camera. Yet, here we are: Steve is everyone's bae, even if Nancy (Natalia Dyer) has other ideas about that. Most importantly, Steve is everyone's favourite babysitter, following his adventure with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and selfless defence of the entire Dungeons & Dragons gang.
Now, however, Finn Wolfhard, who portrays Mike on the series, is here to remind us that the reason for Steve's newfound affection for the Hawkins kids may have a lot to do with Steve's general sense of unfulfilment. And guys? This one hurts.
Speaking at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, Wolfhard revealed the reason why Steve became the ultimate babysitter, and broke everyone's heart in the process.
"Steve thinks he and Nancy are gonna end up together, and they’re gonna get married and have kids," Wolfhard told the crowd. "Now that Nancy’s gone, he has the kid part but no [wife]… he has to deal with these kids."
Sooooo basically, Steve is the best babysitter because he secretly feels like a dad with no kids of his own. Let that sink in for one very sad second.
I may agree that Nancy and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are endgame, but that doesn't make it any less of a bummer for Steve.
Hawkins' favourite babysitter may be pining away for Nancy, but the real love triangle on the set of Stranger Things was actually between actor Keery, David Harbour, and a very cute pup.
"There’s a Pomeranian dog on our set that is one of the makeup girls’ dogs, and I fell madly in love with this dog and put a picture on Instagram," Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, told Mashable. "Joe would text me pictures of him and the dog in the makeup trailer, and I would get so jealous and mad and rageful."
Hmm...maybe babysitter Steve should start dogsitting, too? Anything to keep his mind off Nancy, please.
