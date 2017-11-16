There's no question that Kristen Stewart has come along way from playing Bella Swan, the teen girl-turned-vampire she portrayed in the Twilight franchise.
Since the final chapter —Breaking Dawn, Part Two – was released five years ago in November of 2012, Stewart has appeared in a number of prestigious films, including Personal Shopper, and even made her directorial debut with the short, Come Swim. However, just because she's no longer playing the centre of vamp Edward's world doesn't mean she's forgotten her teen romance roots.
In an interview with E! News at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City, Stewart told the outlet — who reminded her of Breaking Dawn, Part Two's five-year anniversary — that she's so grateful for the opportunities she has had earlier in her career.
"Every part that I've ever played has shaped me in such a significant way...I know from an outsider's perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I've invested in and really loved. And I'm lucky to have had that experience."
She added:
"I got a lot from [Twilight] and it's made me who I am."
Last November, Stewart got candid on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about what effect starring in the massive film franchise had on her.
"[Twilight] was something I really invested in," she explained to DeGeneres. "It mattered to so many people. Something personal became not the most personal thing, which is awesome, because to share that is great, but then at the same time I was 17 or 18 when it all kind of went down, and that’s the most uncomfortable, terrible, weird — you're 17 and like, 'Whaaaa!' But at the same time, it was good. It kind of forced me to stand at attention in this way."
Stewart recently reunited with one of her old Twilight pals. Back in June at the Moschino Resort ‘18 Collection after party in Los Angeles, she was spotted hanging out with Taylor Lautner, who portrayed perpetually shirtless werewolf Jacob. Stewart may have moved on from Twilight, but clearly, she has a lot of love for that period in her life.
