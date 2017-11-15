Elon Musk Is Not Holding Back About His Breakup With Amber Heard

SpaceX and Tesla co-founder Elon Musk may have a brain built for innovation, but that hasn't stopped him from showing off his emotional side following his split from Justice League star Amber Heard.
Musk and Heard reportedly dated for about one year before ending their romance — but not before posting multiple adorable Instagram pics, of course. It was on Instagram that, in August, Heard confirmed her relationship with Musk had ended, days before the pair released a joint statement to People about their amicable breakup.
The couple may not have been silent about the fact that they had broken up, but now, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Musk is getting deep about it.
"I just broke up with my girlfriend," Musk told author Neil Straus, who conducted the Rolling Stone interview. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad...Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."
It took chugging energy drinks to get Musk to face the world post-split, he revealed to Strauss.
"It took every ounce of will to be able to do the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy around. For most of that day, I was morbid. And then I had to psych myself up: drink a couple of Red Bulls, hang out with positive people and then, like, tell myself: 'I have all these people depending on me. All right, do it!'"
The billionaire, who was previously married to Justine Musk and Talulah Riley, stated that he is ready to give romance another try. According to his interview with Rolling Stone, he wants his next relationship to be significant.
"I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing."
Hmm, maybe Musk can invent a dating app for that?
