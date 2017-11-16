Because all of the kids were at Nick’s on, doing, taking, not sure of the proper verb for JJ, except Betty - thanks for reminding us Alice (Mädchen Amick), Mayor McCoy has sentenced them to community service where we see Reggie attempting to flirt with Josie after the party at Nick’s where they got very close. But Josie’s not really having it, after the JJ has wears off things must look different in daylight of community service. We’ll see though cause I saw sparks last episode! Veronica asks Reggie for his JJ contact so she and Betty can try to find out who Sugar Man is. And we see Veronica very calmly handles a drug deal with a nameless Ghoulie in hopes of learning more about the Sugar Man but Betty and Veronica instead get dragged into the Ghoulies’ den of death where we find Jughead, Archie, and the rest of the Ghoulies and Serpents discussing the terms of the Street Race. Malachi: “the mighty serpent prince has some stones”... again with the one liners! Terms are set for the Street Race and now the Whyte Wyrm AND Sunnyside Trailer Park (Jughead’s home) are up for grabs.