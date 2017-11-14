Some might liken ABC's long-running, celebrity-studded sitcom Modern Family to a "sky full of stars." And by some people, I mean Coldplay's Chris Martin. However, the man whom Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled from is now more than just the band's frontman: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Martin will join the cast of Modern Family in a hilarious-sounding guest role.
It's true: Per THR, the "Viva La Vida" singer will appear on an episode of the Emmy-winning sitcom's ninth season, titled "Brushes With Celebrity." The episode will air on 29th November, and will feature Ty Burrell's Phil Dunphy attempting to sell a house to the rockstar.
According to the report, Martin might not be the only famous face we'll see within the episode. As you'll notice, the title is called "Brushes With Celebrity" — as in, plural. So far, however, Martin is the only famous guest we can guarantee will appear.
Martin isn't a likely name that most people associate with television sitcoms. In fact, he's only acted in a handful of TV shows and films across his long career, one of which is, according to Martin's IMDb page, an uncredited zombie in 2004's Shaun of the Dead. (It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but trust: Martin is there.)
Maybe Martin's Modern Family role is gearing him up for a bigger acting career. Per his IMDb page, the "Scientist" singer will next appear in Slashed, a horror film that features multiple celebrity cameos. (Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Moby are also listed on the credits.) According to the IMDb synopsis, the film is about FBI agents who must find and fight a supernatural serial killer before she kills again.
